UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks today with His Excellency Marshal Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, President of the Republic of Chad, who is on an official visit to the UAE.

The discussions explored ways to enhance bilateral relations and also covered a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Welcoming President Déby Itno and his accompanying delegation at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness highlighted the growing development of UAE-Chad relations in numerous fields.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to broadening cooperation in key sectors such as trade, the economy, investment, energy, and infrastructure, with the goal of advancing shared development and bringing tangible benefits to both countries and their peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno also exchanged views on the latest regional developments. The two leaders underlined the importance of promoting regional stability and resolving differences through dialogue and diplomatic means, in support of sustainable development and prosperity across the region.

President Déby Itno thanked His Highness for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, and expressed his appreciation for the close cooperation between Chad and the UAE.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Mohamed bin Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and Rashid Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Chad.

Members of the accompanying delegation of the President of Chad attended the meeting.