RIYADH — Minister of Commerce Majed Al-Qasabi said that the vital Saudi sectors of tourism, culture, sports, and creative industries will create one million jobs by 2030.



Attending a panel discussion at the Human Capability Initiative Conference in Riyadh on Monday, he said that the creative economy would support creating more than 80,000 jobs, with strong growth expected in the sectors of film, design, fashion, and digital arts.

"Saudi Arabia has moved from ambition to action, and with Expo 2030 and the 2034 World Cup approaching, we need future skills that will enable our youth to move forward," he said.



Al-Qasabi said the digital economy will record robust growth, with its contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) will jump from 4.4 percent to 19 percent by 2030 while the value of the healthcare sector is expected to reach SR250 billion by that time.



The minister emphasized that 65 percent of Saudis are under the age of 35, which means that investing in lifelong education is no longer an option, but has become essential. "Saudi Arabia is working to develop skills and assess gaps in workforce capabilities and future needs. Future skills have been integrated into training and educational institutions, in addition to utilizing artificial intelligence and technology, bringing expertise to the Kingdom, and sending students abroad to achieve future goals," he added.

