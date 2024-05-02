UAE - The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), represented by the Sharjah Exports Development Centre (SEDC), will embark on a trade mission to India on May 5, as part of its commitment to support and facilitate the exploration of investment opportunities available for both sides, a report said.

The mission, scheduled from May 5-10, will look for prospects for promoting cooperation and coordination between the business communities of Sharjah and India, to increase momentum in fostering communication between investors in both countries and boost Sharjah’s industrial and commercial exports, Emirates News Agency, WAM, said.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, will lead the delegation, which will be accompanied by several officials from the chamber, including Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Second Vice Chairman of the SCCI’s Board of Directors, and Ziyad Mohmoud Khairalla, Board Member and Honorary Treasurer at the SCCI among others.

The mission’s agenda is packed with a series of meetings with entrepreneurs and businessmen in both Chennai and Mumbai, in addition to site visits to key establishments and companies representing the local business community.

The delegation will also organise business forums and symposiums that will bring together investors, officials, and business leaders from various chambers of commerce and industry.

Al Shamsi stressed that the chamber's trade mission to India underscores its commitment to boosting the economic and commercial relations between Sharjah and the South Asian country.

The chamber also seeks to showcase the diverse opportunities that continually encourage Indian companies to invest in the emirate, including the facilitations and supportive governmental initiatives the SCCI offers for foreign investors, and its capacity to connect the business community in Sharjah with its Indian counterpart, he added.

Al Muhairi affirmed that Sharjah and India's strong economic partnership is an important example of beneficial and productive cooperation.

He added that the economic and trade collaboration between the two sides is witnessing significant growth, which can be attributed to the trade missions spearheaded by the chamber through the centre. This highlights the chamber’s commitment to enhancing its cooperation and building sustainable partnerships with the Indian business community.

The SCCI incorporates the Indian Business and Professional Council with an estimated 18,500 Indian companies currently operating in the emirate, according to its members, reflecting the ongoing efforts of Sharjah’s business sectors to attract new Indian investments.

