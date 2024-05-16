Estonia: Saudi Arabia and Estonia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the field of modern transportation methods. The MoU was signed by the Minister of Transport and Logistics, Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, and the Estonian Minister of Climate, Kristin Michal.



The MoU aims to enhance cooperation and embody the strategic partnership in the field of modern transportation methods. It also aims to support and adopt the latest transportation methods through the use of advanced technologies, harmonize special policies and legislation, and exchange expertise to solve the challenges facing the transport and logistics sector.



The signing ceremony was attended by the Saudi Ambassador to Estonia, Nisreen bint Hamad Al-Shibel, and the accompanying delegation.