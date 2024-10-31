DOHA: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani chaired the regular meeting of the Cabinet held at its headquarters in the Amiri Diwan.

Following the meeting, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HEIbrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi, , made the following statement: At the beginning of the meeting, the Cabinet welcomed the approval by the Shura Council, in its session on Monday, of the draft constitutional amendments.

The Council stressed that the constructive cooperation between the legislative and executive authorities, since the referral of the draft constitutional amendments to the Shura Council until it was approved by the Shura Council and submitted to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, has reflected the joint keenness of the two authorities to implement His Highness’s vision, which places national unity above all considerations, upholds the principles of justice, consultation and the rule of law, and promotes equal citizenship in rights and duties.

The Council noted the issuance of Decree No. (87) of 2024 calling on citizens to hold a referendum, which comes in line with His Highness’s vision to enhance popular participation in public affairs and build the edifice of national unity.

The Cabinet was briefed on the Ministry of Interior and the General Referendum Committee’s intensive preparations for the referendum on the constitutional amendments, as work is currently underway to prepare all the necessary arrangements and procedures for this national event, which will once again embody another image of the unique cohesion between the Qatari people and the leader of their journey, and highlight the firm belief in the importance of national unity and social cohesion, and steadfastness on the inherited good values ​​and established national principles.

After that, the Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda, where it approved the draft Cabinet resolution to establish and form a committee to inventory government warehouses. The preparation of the project comes within the framework of unifying the procedures of state warehouses, raising the efficiency of their management, and reducing the efforts and budgets allocated to them.

The Council also approved the draft Cabinet resolution amending some provisions of Resolution No. (32) of 2013 appointing the Chairman and members of the Grievances Committee of the Qatar Financial Markets Authority.

The Council decided to approve a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the fields of tourism and business events between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.

The Council also reviewed the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Folke Bernadotte Academy - the Swedish Peace, Security and Development Agency (FBA) in the Kingdom of Sweden, regarding cooperation in the field of peace, mediation and conflict resolution, signed on 9/3/2024.

The Cabinet concluded its meeting by reviewing three reports and taking appropriate decisions regarding them. These included the second report on the results of the work of the Steering Committee of the Government Resource Planning and Management System Project in June 2024, the annual report on the activities of the Qatar Financial Markets Authority and its financial position for the fiscal year 2023, and a report on the results of the participation of the State of Qatar delegation headed by His Excellency the Minister of Commerce and Industry in the Qatari-Finnish Businessmen Forum.

