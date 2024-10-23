Saudi Arabia - Denzai KK, a global leader in providing engineered heavy lifting and specialised heavy transport services, has announced the opening of Denzai Arabia Co Ltd in Jubail, Saudi Arabia.

Over 60 individuals from companies based in Saudi Arabia and globally attended the grand opening ceremony, which was held in the Courtyard by Marriott Jubail.

Denzai Arabia Co Ltd was established on October 9, 2023, to deliver integrated construction and transportation services in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, including on port transportation and installations at project sites.

Joint venture

Earlier this year, Denzai Arabia Co Ltd established a joint venture with Fawaz Ali Alshammari Co for Transportation (FTE Logistics), a Saudi-owned company with more than 25 years of experience in heavy lifting in the region, to better provide services in KSA and neighbouring countries.

Kohki Uemura, President and CEO, Denzai KK, said: "Saudi Arabia is aiming to break free from its oil-dependent economy by fostering the creation of new industries, with large-scale infrastructure development currently under way. Among these efforts, the development of wind power generation, a form of renewable energy, is considered one of the most important projects. Denzai Group plans to leverage the expertise it has developed in wind power plant construction to contribute to Saudi Arabia's promotion of decarbonisation and carbon neutrality."

