Madinah -- Al Madinah Region Development Authority has announced a major expansion of the Madinah Bus project with nine new routes set to launch in May, bringing the total network to 15 routes.

This project is an initiative under the Pilgrim Experience Program, a key component of the Saudi Vision 2030, aimed at enriching the experience of pilgrims and visitors to the Prophet's Mosque, while also enhancing the quality of life for Madinah residents.

The authority stated that the expanded bus network will feature 177 buses operating along 639 kilometers of routes, serving 455 stations, including 195 shared stations. The expansion is designed to connect main residential and vital areas across all four directions of Madinah, enhancing mobility and traffic flow to more effectively meet the needs of both residents and visitors.

Catering to diverse needs, five routes will operate 24 hours a day, while the remaining routes will run between 15 and 22 hours daily.

The project seeks to provide sustainable transportation solutions by reducing reliance on private vehicles, alleviating traffic congestion, and lowering carbon emissions. It also offers smart, fast, and safe transportation options, adhering to top international standards, and integrates with other city transportation means for a seamless user experience.

The Madinah Bus project is a key contributor to building a sustainable economy by developing Madinah's public transportation infrastructure.