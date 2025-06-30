In a significant stride towards introducing Aerial Taxi services, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in cooperation with Joby Aviation announced the region’s first successful test flight of the Joby Aerial Taxi. The test flight was conducted at a designated desert test site in Dubai.

Commenting on this milestone, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said, “Dubai continues to lead the way in shaping the future of mobility, guided by the strategic vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

"This achievement also reflects our commitment to placing the UAE at the forefront of transformative technologies that drive global progress. Further, the successful aerial taxi test flight demonstrates our determination to transform breakthrough technologies into practical solutions that enhance quality of life and set new international benchmarks for urban development.”

He added, “As we work to realise the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, within the framework of the UAE’s sustainable development vision, the integration of aerial mobility into our transport ecosystem is a step towards ensuring the city’s infrastructure is built around the needs of future generations. Our initiatives aim to make life easier for people, creating new opportunities, and reinforcing Dubai’s position as the best city in the world to live, work, and visit.”

The test flight was witnessed by Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority; Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General, General Civil Aviation Authority; Ahmed Ali Al Balqeizi, Executive Director of the Aviation Safety and Environment Sector – Dubai Civil Aviation Authority; and Ibrahim Hussain Ahli, Executive Director – Dubai Air Navigation Services.

The launch of the aerial taxi’s first test flight, the first of its kind in the region, was part of a series of daily test operations aimed at evaluating the aircraft’s performance within the local environment, in preparation for the commercial rollout of urban air mobility services.

The Joby Aerial Taxi is distinguished by its vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capability. It is a sustainable, environmentally friendly vehicle powered entirely by electricity, generating zero operating emissions. Designed with a focus on safety, comfort, and speed, the aircraft incorporates the latest advancements in global aviation technology.

Its design features six rotors and four battery packs, enabling it to achieve a flight range of up to 160 km and a maximum speed of 320 km/h. The Aerial Taxi accommodates four passengers in addition to the pilot and operates at significantly lower noise levels compared to conventional helicopters. Thanks to its VTOL functionality, the aircraft is ideally suited for urban environments, requiring minimal horizontal space for take-off and landing at vertiports.

The dignitaries reviewed the test facilities developed in collaboration with Shamal Holding. These facilities include a dedicated vertiport for aerial vehicles, a hangar equipped with state-of-the-art systems for flight monitoring and tracking of the Aerial Taxi, and the latest electric charging technologies.

The dignitaries received a briefing from JoeBen Bevirt, Founder and CEO of Joby Aviation, and Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan, CEO of the Public Transport Agency, on the project timeline and upcoming milestones. The year 2026 will mark the launch of Aerial Taxi station operations near Dubai International Airport, during which the inaugural commercial Aerial Taxi flight is scheduled to take place.

Mattar Al Tayer said, “The launch of the air taxi’s trial operation reflects the leadership’s vision to advance sustainable and innovative mobility across all public and shared transport modes. It underscores Dubai’s commitment to keeping pace with rapid global transformations and developing future-ready solutions to emerging mobility challenges.

“The aerial taxi will introduce a new premium service for residents and visitors seeking smooth, fast, and safe travel to key destinations across the city. A journey from Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah, for example, is expected to take just 12 minutes, compared to approximately 45 minutes by car. The service will also strengthen integration with public transport systems and individual mobility options such as e-scooters and bicycles, enabling seamless multimodal travel and enhanced connectivity across the city, ensuring a smooth and convenient experience for all passengers.”

For his part, JoeBen Bevirt, Founder and CEO of Joby Aviation, said, “Dubai serves as a launchpad for a global revolution in mobility, and flying our aircraft here represents a pivotal step towards integrating Aerial Taxi services into the fabric of daily life around the world.”

He added, “Thanks to our forward-looking strategic partnership with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, we are helping shape a future where clean and quiet aviation becomes the new norm. At the same time, we are proud to reinforce the global presence of American innovation.

“This achievement is the result of close collaboration and a strong relationship between Joby and the Roads and Transport Authority. It underscores the company’s leading role in shaping the future of mobility and reaffirms the UAE’s global leadership in adopting advanced air mobility solutions.”

At the beginning of 2024, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority signed an agreement to launch the Aerial Taxi service in collaboration with the General Civil Aviation Authority, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Skyports Infrastructure, a leading British company in the development of advanced air mobility infrastructure, and Joby Aviation. The agreement positions Dubai as the first city in the world to offer urban air mobility through an advanced network of vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) infrastructure for Aerial Taxis.

Joby’s ability to commence operational testing in Dubai reflects the culmination of two years of flight trials in hot-weather conditions at Edwards Air Force Base in the United States, in addition to rigorous testing that demonstrates operational readiness.

Joby’s vision is built on a foundation of over 15 years of engineering excellence, more than 40,000 miles of test flights, and multiple successful piloted transition flights, along with the simultaneous operation of several aircraft. These achievements reinforce the company’s momentum toward realising its goal of making clean, quiet, fast, and affordable aerial mobility an everyday reality.