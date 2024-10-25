Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is witnessing significant progress in the road sector. The Roads General Authority is scheduled to host the Road Safety and Sustainability Conference and Exhibition, under the theme "Innovating for Tomorrow," in partnership with the International Road Federation. This event, held for the first time in the Kingdom, will be held between November 3 and 4.



According to the Global Competitiveness Index, the Kingdom ranked first globally in the Road Connectivity Index. The Kingdom's road network spans 73,000 kilometres, connecting various regions and provinces, enhancing the road sector's role as a vital pillar supporting promising sectors such as Hajj and Umrah, industry, tourism, and trade. The road connectivity also enhances logistics services, linking the Kingdom to eight neighboring countries across diverse geographic terrains.



Regarding infrastructure quality, a World Economic Forum report revealed that the Kingdom has advanced in the road infrastructure quality index, reaching a level of 5.7. This placed the Kingdom fourth globally among G20 nations, bringing it closer to achieving the Road Sector Strategy's goal of ranking sixth in the global road quality index by 2030 and reducing road fatalities to fewer than five per 100,000 people. The authority also aims to cover the road network with safety measures based on the International Road Assessment Program (IRAP) and increase private sector participation in operational activities.



At the Arab level, the Kingdom ranked first in using rumble strips, a technology applied in roads with lowered asphalt strips to enhance road safety through specialized, modern vehicles equipped with advanced technologies. The authority has affirmed its commitment to expanding the implementation and maintenance of road projects using the latest technologies and equipment to achieve its strategic objectives.



The conference will attract over 1,000 experts and participants from more than 50 countries.