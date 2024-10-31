BAHRAIN and Saudi Arabia yesterday acknowledged their mutual commitment to expanding bilateral partnership that continue to flourish, strengthened by their shared history and strong ties.

His Majesty King Hamad and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, commended the strength of the relations as they separately met the visiting Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The visit is part of the minister’s role in leading the Saudi representatives at the Security Sub-committee Meeting, under the framework of the Saudi-Bahraini Co-ordination Council.

His Majesty praised strong historical fraternal ties binding Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, stressing mutual keenness to further consolidate them at all levels.

During their meeting at Sakhir Palace, he also commended Saudi Arabia’s honorable stances in supporting Bahrain, under the leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. His Majesty stressed the pioneering role of Saudi Arabia in promoting regional security and stability, defending Arab and Islamic issues and supporting the GCC march.

The Saudi minister thanked His Majesty for his hospitality and his unwavering keenness to cement bilateral relations.

During his meeting at Gudaibiya Palace, HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad highlighted Saudi Arabia’s role, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, in strengthening regional security and development across various sectors, thereby supporting Arab and Islamic causes and promoting joint GCC efforts.

