RIYADH — The King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC) in Riyadh has announced the launch of a monorail project, aimed at enhancing urban mobility and improving pedestrian movement within the district.



The monorail will span 3.6 kilometers and feature a driverless autopilot operation, representing a significant step towards sustainable and efficient transportation in Riyadh.



The project, which was revealed during the 8th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII8) Conference, includes a contract signed with CRRC (Hong Kong) Co. Limited and CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co. Ltd, along with Hassan Allam Construction Saudi.



The monorail system will consist of six trains traveling along a circular track with six strategically placed stations, connecting key areas such as office buildings, retail spaces, and leisure facilities.



In addition to its independent benefits, the monorail will integrate seamlessly with the Riyadh Metro, allowing for smooth transfers and enhancing accessibility throughout the city. This initiative is designed to align with KAFD's vision of a 10-Minute City, where essential amenities are easily reachable within a short walk.



Stephen Thomas, Chief Operations Officer of KAFD DMC, emphasized the transformative nature of urban mobility in the global landscape, noting that the public transportation market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years.



"With this project, we are enhancing the quality of life for KAFD's residents and visitors while contributing to the long-term sustainability of Riyadh," he stated.



Once operational, the monorail is expected to accommodate up to 3,500 passengers per hour during peak times, reinforcing KAFD's commitment to pioneering urban solutions that elevate residents' quality of life while championing environmental responsibility. This project positions KAFD as a global model for future urban mobility developments.



Located in the heart of Riyadh, KAFD is a transformative mixed-use development that merges business and lifestyle. Spanning 1.6 million square meters, it features 95 buildings across five asset classes, including Grade A office spaces, upscale residences, diverse commercial and retail areas, luxury hospitality, and vibrant entertainment venues — all interconnected and designed for walkability.

