Salalah Port has received five modern dual-fuel methanol-powered container vessels from Maersk's fleet, marking a significant milestone in the port's infrastructure development and readiness to accommodate the latest environmentally friendly ships.

The arrival of these advanced vessels demonstrates Salalah Port's adaptability to rapid transformations in the maritime industry, particularly regarding environmental standards and emission reductions.

This event also highlights the ongoing partnership between the port and Maersk, underscoring Salalah Port's pivotal role in supporting sustainable supply chains at regional and global levels. The port continues to strengthen its position as an advanced logistics hub that meets modern environmental sustainability requirements.

