Close on the heels of signing five MoUs with Indian maritime corporations, Dubai-based global terminal operator DP World has committed to invest an additional $5 billion in India.

The investments are aimed at boosting India’s integrated supply chain network, which supports both exports and domestic trade.

The new commitment, made during India Maritime Week 2025, is in addition to the $3 billion that DP World has already invested in India over the past three decades.

DP World currently has a network of five container terminals at gateway ports, an investment of $2.5 billion in infrastructure projects for 2025, and has expanded its partnership with the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF).

Key projects include the Nhava Sheva (India) Gateway Terminal and the Mundra International Container Terminal.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

