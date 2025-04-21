RIYADH — Riyadh Public Transport announced on Saturday the opening of two new stations on the Riyadh Metro Orange Line. Opening of the two stations — the railway station and the Jarir District station — will strengthen the public transportation network in the capital city.



The Orange Line is the third line of the Riyadh Metro, running from the Madinah Road axis to Prince Saad bin Abdulrahman I Road, with a length of 40.7 kilometers.



The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) announced in mid-February that Riyadh Metro had recorded 18 million users in 75 days since its launch on December 1, 2024, completing over 162,000 trips and covering 4.5 million kilometers.



All six lines of the Riyadh Metro became operational with the opening of the Orange Line (Line 3) on January 5, 2025. The phased launch of the metro network started on December 1, 2024, with the opening of the Blue Line (Line 1), Yellow Line (Line 4), and Purple Line (Line 6). This was followed by the Red Line (Line 2) and Green Line (Line 5) on December 15, before the final Orange Line activation on January 5.



With all six lines fully operational, the Riyadh Metro — the largest in the Middle East and the world’s longest driverless train system — now spans 176 kilometers and serves 85 stations, including four major hubs.

