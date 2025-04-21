Blacklane, a global chauffeur service, has announced plans to expand in Saudi Arabia, marking the first phase of its expansion.

The move follows Blacklane's expansion in Dubai and is part of its continued growth in the Middle East.

The company plans to offer premium vehicles and introduce electric vehicles in the future to set a new benchmark for sustainable mobility.

Additionally, Blacklane plans to roll out the Blacklane Chauffeur Academy, providing professional training options for chauffeur partners in Saudi Arabia.

The first-class options on the Blacklane platform will include Blacklane's trademark black and white two-tone luxury vehicles.

Dr Jens Wohltorf, CEO and co-founder, Blacklane, said: “Bringing our luxury chauffeur service to the Kingdom marks an exciting milestone in Blacklane’s global expansion. Saudi is a key destination for sophisticated travellers and residents alike, and we’re proud to introduce a new standard of reliable, high quality and seamless mobility to the region. We are dedicated to fostering local talent and supporting the continued growth of Saudi’s thriving economic diversification”.

Michael Mueller, CEO of TASARU Mobility Investments, said: “TASARU’s investment in Blacklane marks a key milestone in our ongoing efforts to transform the mobility sector in Saudi Arabia. By introducing premium, sustainable chauffeur services and advanced training through the Chauffeur Academy, we’re actively contributing to Vision 2030’s objectives, including economic diversification, and local job creation. Blacklane’s presence in the Kingdom not only enriches the mobility landscape but also sets the standard for future growth and innovation.”

