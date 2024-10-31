The Tax Authority organized a seminar titled “Taxes in the Sultanate of Oman,” aimed at

enhancing tax awareness among students at the College of Science and Design. This initiative is part of the Authority’s ongoing efforts to educate the public about the tax system.

The seminar provided an in-depth overview of various taxes implemented in Oman, including income tax, VAT, and excise tax. Participants engaged in practical calculations for each tax type and learned about the process of filing tax returns.

The event concluded with a Q&A session, allowing students to ask questions regarding tax registration and communication with the Tax Authority.

Through this initiative, the Tax Authority aims to cultivate a generation that understands the significance of tax compliance and its vital role in supporting the national economy. Tax revenues are essential for funding development projects, infrastructure, and enhancing public services, underscoring the importance of increased tax awareness.

