Muscat: The second edition of the Tax Forum 2025, organized by the Tax Authority, discussed comprehensive developments in the tax system, developments in transfer pricing, and the implementation of value-added tax in the Sultanate of Oman.

Nasser bin Khamis al Jashmi, Chairman of the Tax Authority, said the forum provides specialists at the Tax Authority with the opportunity to benefit from the opinions and proposals discussed at the forum, which serve the tax process in the Sultanate of Oman.

Idris bin Hamoud al Rashidi, Director of the Electronic Invoicing Project at the Tax Authority, said the forum discussed several important topics related to the tax field, including electronic invoicing. The Authority seeks to completely transform voting, which will contribute to the level of transparency and tax compliance and support the government’s digital transformation efforts in general.

Officials said the authority places great importance on strengthening bridges of trust with taxpayers, which has positively impacted the Authority's position in terms of transparency and efficiency in managing the tax system.

The forum featured the presentation of several working papers on the most significant structural changes within the Tax Authority aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and the ongoing improvements to electronic services provided to facilitate taxpayers' compliance. It also featured new strategic initiatives launched by the Authority, enhancing cooperation with international tax organizations, and sharing expertise and best practices.

