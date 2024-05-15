India's merchandise trade deficit in April stood at $19.1 billion, according to a Reuters calculation based on export and import data released by the government on Wednesday.

Economists had expected the country's April trade deficit to be $17.23 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

India's merchandise exports in April stood at $34.99 billion, while imports were $54.09 billion, government data showed. In March, merchandise exports were $41.68 billion, while imports stood at $57.28 billion. (Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh)



