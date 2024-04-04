JEDDAH — The Saudi Transport General Authority (TGA) has started enforcing the first phase of the decisions to regulate the order delivery sector from Tuesday, April 2.



This covers three decisions such as obligating non-Saudis working in delivery applications to join one of the companies licensed for light transport activity in four regions of the Kingdom in the first phase; limiting freelance work to Saudis, in addition to issuing controls regulating the use of motorcycles in delivering orders in coordination with the General Department of Traffic, and adoption of uniform for drivers.



The authority explained that the enforcement of the decision related to non-Saudi drivers to work in licensed light transport companies will begin in four regions in the first phase and these regions are Al-Baha, Jazan, Najran, and the Northern Borders Region.



In the same context, the authority, in coordination with the General Traffic Department, issued rules regulating the use of motorcycles, which include general requirements, requirements for registration, and technical specifications for the motorcycle, in addition to the duties of the driver and the geographical area of his activity.



The rules include obtaining a valid operating card, ensuring motorcycles not carrying heavy loads that affect other road users, and not engaging in activity on roads prohibited by the General Department of Traffic and the TGA.



The issuance of the new regulations comes within the framework of efforts made to ensure the quality of services in the order delivery sector, protect consumer rights, and reduce traffic risks associated with the increasing use of motorcycles for the delivery of orders.



The authority noted that compliance with the controls contributes to providing a safe and organized environment that helps achieve a better delivery experience for consumers and drivers alike.



The TGA had approved a uniform for non-Saudi drivers through two models. The first is designated for workers directly employed by the licensed companies in light transportation activity, and the other is a uniform for the facility that provides delivery services via applications, after approving the design and obtaining the approval from the authority.



Saudi drivers also adhere to what is contained in the regulations for maintaining public decorum, which contributes to unifying the general appearance and enhancing the professional standard of workers in this sector. The authority indicates that standardizing the uniform contributes to providing high-quality service and enhances the level of reliability and safety in the order delivery sector.



The authority revealed that freelance work will continue to be allowed in the rest of the regions, and the second phase of decisions will be announced before July 1 this year. The TGA emphasized its commitment to follow up on the implementation of the decisions and evaluate their impact on the sector.



It explained that these decisions come within the framework of its efforts to enhance professional competence for drivers and raise the quality of services provided in the delivery sector, in addition to enabling citizens to engage effectively in this vital sector.



It is noteworthy that the TGA had issued on January 23 this year six regulations to govern the order delivery sector and boost the efficiency, reliability, and safe delivery of services.



The regulations introduce a uniform for non-Saudis working in delivery services, require non-Saudis to work only through light transport companies, grant permission to light transport vehicles to display advertisements, require delivery applications to use face recognition technology to verify a driver’s identity, determine the requirements for the use of motorcycles to deliver orders.



According to TGA, these regulations will improve the order delivery sector, and help it grow to benefit both service users and the national economy.

