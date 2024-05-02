Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has returned to Phnom Penh with a daily scheduled flight via Singapore. The resumption expands Emirates Far East network to 21 points, and Singapore operations to four daily flights.

The newly added service from Singapore was commemorated in the airline’s dedicated Airport Lounge with a cake-cutting ceremony in the presence of His Excellency Jamal Abdulla Mohammed Bin Abdulwahab AlSuwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Singapore, Vy. Samdy, First secretary Cambodia Embassy in Singapore and Steven Ler, President of the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS).

The ceremony was led by Nabil Sultan, Emirates’ Executive Vice President, Passenger Sales and Country Management and Orhan Abbas, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations, Far East, for Emirates as well as Rashid Al Fajeer, Emirates’ Area Manager Singapore.

Operated by a three class Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, the airline’s flight EK348 arrived in Phnom Penh International Airport on May 1 and was welcomed with a traditional Cambodian dance performance. The senior Emirates delegation, accompanied by international media, was received by Dr Mao Havannall, Minister in Charge of the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation, and Cyril Girot, Chief Executive Officer, Cambodia Airports.

Nabil Sultan said: “Cambodia’s rich cultural heritage and growing economy make it an attractive destination for leisure and business travel. We’re excited for this unique gateway to once again join our already extensive Far East network.

“Through the linked services between Singapore and Phnom Penh, we’re also able to support the trade and business movements between the two regional hubs and facilitate the convenient shipment of imports and exports between Singapore, Cambodia and the UAE, as well as other markets in our global network.

“We thank the local authorities in Cambodia for their support in facilitating the return of our operations to Phnom Penh, and look forward to offering a world-class travel experience for customers, and driving more visitors into both Singapore and Cambodia.”

Cyril Girot said: “Phnom Penh International Airport rebuilds its international route network as Emirates reconnects with the Kingdom’s capital city. This is great news for passengers who will have more access to inbound and outbound travel options, further improving their journey experience.”

