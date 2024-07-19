DUBAI - An Emirates spokesperson confirmed that there has been no impact on Emirates’ flight operations.

In a statement on Friday, the spokesperson said, “We are aware of the global IT disruption and are monitoring the situation closely. At this time, there has been no impact on Emirates’ flight operations.”

He noted, “There could be delays to some flight timings later today due to potential knock-on effects from earlier delays at some airports around our network.”

He advised customers to check the website and app for the latest flight information and update their contact details on their bookings.