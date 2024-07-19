BERLIN - Berlin airport has halted all flights until 10 am (0800 GMT) due to a technical fault, a spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.

The spokesperson did not give details about the nature of the problem, which comes as carriers, media companies, banks and telecoms firms around the world report system outages disrupting their operations.

American Airlines, Delta Airlines, United Airlines and Allegiant Air grounded flights less than an hour after Microsoft said it resolved its cloud services outage that impacted several low-cost carriers.

A spokesperson for Zurich airport said it was not experiencing problems, but that flights to Berlin were cancelled because BER was not accepting incoming flights until 1000 GMT.

Franfurt airport said flights to and from Berlin had been halted until 0945 GMT but that all other operations were running as normal.

Lufthansa said in a statement that its profile and booking retrieval functionality may be limited and that it was working on a solution.

(Reporting by Friederike Heine and Oliver Hirt, Editing by Rachel More)