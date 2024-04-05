RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources launched on Thursday an initiative aimed at improving the contractual relationship for domestic workers. This initiative regulates the procedures for unilateral termination of the employment contract in case of a domestic worker's absence.

The Ministry explained that this initiative is part of its ongoing efforts to review labor market regulations, enhance the quality of the recruitment sector, and policies related to domestic labor. It aligns with the ministry's strategy to increase the market's attractiveness and flexibility, improve the contractual relationship between workers and employers, and protect the rights of all parties involved.

The Ministry clarified that if an employer terminates the contract due to a domestic worker's absence from work within two years of their entry into the country, the worker must leave the country permanently within 60 days. Failure to do so will result in a violation of the residency and work regulations. In cases where the contract is terminated due to absence after two years of work, the worker must either leave permanently or transfer to a new employer within 60 days from the date of absence to avoid violation status.

The Ministry has set specific controls for reporting absences, allowing the employer to cancel the report within 15 days from its initial submission. After this period, the report becomes final unless the worker has a service transfer request through the "Musaned" platform or a final exit request.

The initiative offers two main services: Contract Termination due to Absence from Work and Labor Mobility. It covers all domestic workers within defined controls that consider the rights of both contractual parties. The initiative will come into effect 120 days after the publication of the decision, which was issued on March 28, 2024.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).