RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has launched the “CV Upload” service for domestic workers through the Musaned platform, allowing employers to use it when transferring service of a worker to another employer.



The ministry noted that this service is an innovative model designed to facilitate the selection of workers based on their résumé and to enable the smooth and streamlined transfer of services. The process is fully automated, enhancing employers’ access to domestic workers already residing in the Kingdom.



Through Musaned, domestic workers can upload their CVs once their contract with their current employer ends. The uploaded CVs include details such as job titles and acquired experience, allowing prospective employers to search and select candidates based on skills and job requirements. This measure also helps protect the rights of both workers and employers.



This service aligns with the ministry’s broader efforts to develop the recruitment sector in the Kingdom. Previously, the ministry launched several initiatives to safeguard the rights of both parties in the contractual relationship, including the Wages Protection Program for domestic workers, mandatory insurance, and the Unified Contract Program, which is binding on both parties and clearly outlines their rights and obligations.

