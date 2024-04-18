RIYADH — More than 28100 Saudi citizens have joined the private sector employment market for the first time during the last month of March, according to the statistical figures released on Wednesday by the Saudi National Labor Observatory.



The observatory report showed that the total number of employees working in the Saudi private sector reached more than 11.2 million during March, of whom more than 2.3 million are citizens and 8.8 million are expatriates.



The increase in the number of Saudis in the employment market comes at a time when the unemployment rate among Saudis recorded the lowest level at 7.7 percent during the last quarter of 2023. This is very close to the Vision 2030 unemployment target of 7 percent, thanks to the increase in the number of female workers and the government’s efforts to create more job opportunities for Saudis.



According to the report, the total number of males working in the private sector stood at 9.9 million, while the number of female workers has exceeded 1.3 million.

