MAKKAH — The monitoring teams of the Commerce Ministry have conducted 47,000 inspection tours during Hajj 2023.



The tours that covered commercial establishments and sales outlets located in the holy sites, Makkah, Madinah, and the roads leading there, came in implementation of the ministry's operational plan to serve the pilgrims.



The tours started at the beginning of Dhu al-Hijjah until the 13th of the month and covered all commercial establishments including open markets, food stores, stalls, gold and jewelry stores, gas stations, vehicle services centers, and others.



The ministry has also checked on compliance with the Consumer Protection Regulations, in addition to monitoring validity for consumption, and the price levels. It ensured an abundant supply of foodstuffs and all essential products for the pilgrims,



Moreover, the ministry handled reports and complaints it received and issued 1,466 violation tickets on the spot against commercial establishments.



The inspection tours of the ministry during Hajj 2023 included monitoring 12,955 commercial establishments in Makkah, Madinah, the holy sites, and the vehicle services centers on all roads leading to the Two Holy Mosques.

