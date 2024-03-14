RIYADH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that pilgrims from Europe, Australia and the two American continents can book now for the Hajj of 2024. They can apply for the Hajj through the Nusuk application from Wednesday, March 13.



The Nusuk platform allows pilgrims from the countries of Europe, the Americas, and Australia to register, book, and make payment of the fee through completing the electronic procedures in an easier and simpler way. They can opt service packages related to housing, meals, flight, guidance, and transportation.



The platform also provides a wide range of services and information to those who wish to perform Hajj this year so as to enable them to perform the annual pilgrimage rituals in ease and comfort. All these services are available on the Nusuk application in seven international languages.



It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced in December 2023 that it would allow foreign pilgrims to book for the forthcoming Hajj through the Nusuk Hajj application.



The Center for International Communication (CIC), under the Ministry of Media revealed that pilgrims from the continents of Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, South America and Oceania can apply for the pilgrimage through the application.



The pilgrims can register their names through the website after creating their own personal account with giving an email address and select the current country of residence from the provided list.



Nusuk Hajj is the gateway to a journey of a lifetime. It is the one-stop-shop platform, overseen by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. It offers pilgrims a variety of Hajj packages offered by authorized service providers, ensuring a seamless lifetime spiritual experience. The application aims to enrich religious and cultural experience of pilgrims as well as to achieve the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030 programs.

