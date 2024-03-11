Saudi Arabia - Almosafer, a leading travel company in Saudi Arabia, has been named the official flight partner by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah as part of a new initiative to enhance services to pilgrims visiting the two holy cities during the Hajj season 1445 AH.

The ministry has launched the Direct Hajj Initiative through the Nusuk Hajj platform, the official platform licensed by the ministry, to enhance services to pilgrims visiting Hajj and Umrah.

The initiative covers 126 countries around the world, including in the continents of Europe, the Americas, Australia, and select countries in the continents of Asia and Africa. It involves packages designed specifically for pilgrims through a limited number of approved service providers, special flight services.

Almosafer, a part of Seera Group, is the official flight partner of the Direct Hajj Initiative that will provide a set of travel services designed to provide a seamless booking experience for Hajj trips.

The new partnership between Almosafer and Nusuk Hajj Platform promises to enhance the pilgrims’ experience in countries served by the platform, by providing reliable and comfortable travel options among the many additional services that Nusk Hajj platform will provide to enrich the experience of the pilgrims.

Almosafer aviation services on the Nusuk Hajj platform will facilitate flight reservations, allowing pilgrims to book from a wide range of more than 450 airline companies, providing them flexibility while choosing the appropriate Hajj package.

The services include issuing tickets and making amendments to reservations, in addition to technical support provided by the Nusuk Hajj call centre, powered by Almosafer's expertise.

Abdullah Jadkarim, Executive Director of the Direct Hajj Initiative at the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, said: “The Ministry seeks, through this partnership, to facilitate the journey of pilgrims across 126 countries with Muslim minorities across Europe, the Americas, Australia, and select countries in Asia and Africa, as it empowers them to experience a seamless Hajj travel booking through Nusuk Hajj.”

Muzzammil Ahussain, CEO, Almosafer, said: “This cooperation highlights our commitment to our effective role in achieving the kingdom’s goals and providing easy access to modern and advanced travel technologies for the visitors of the Two Holy Mosques and the kingdom.”

Almosafer said that it will leverage decades of experience, knowledge and excellence in the travel industry in the Middle East and will work closely with the Nusuk Hajj Platform to deliver comprehensive and seamless travel packages, ensuring a memorable and hassle-free Hajj experience for pilgrims.

