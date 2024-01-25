Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday.

After the meeting, HE Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs issued the following statement:

The Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda as follows:

First, approval of a draft law regulating district cooling works and services and referring it to the Shura Council.

The draft law aims to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for the district cooling sector in the country, which includes the financial, technical, and legal aspects, and to enable the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation to organize and manage district cooling works and services and to set the rules regulating the relationship between the parties to this sector.

Second, approval to join the Cooperative Aviation Security Program - Middle East (CASP - MID) Phase III.

Third, approval of:

1- A draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the financial field between the Ministry of Finance in the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Finance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

2- A draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the health field between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Costa Rica.

3- A draft memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the fields of standardization, conformity assessment, and metrology between the Qatar General Organization for Standards and Metrology (QS) and the State Committee for Standardization of the Republic of Belarus (BELST).

Fourth, the Cabinet reviewed the following two topics and took appropriate decisions regarding them:

1- A report on the results of the participation of the State of Qatar delegation, headed by HE the Minister of Public Health, in high-level meetings on pandemic preparedness, prevention, response, and universal health coverage.

2- A report on the results of the participation of the State of Qatar delegation, headed by HE Minister of Social Development and Family, in the 5th International Conference on Action with Women and Peace, which was held in the Republic of Korea.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).