The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has successfully installed 91,155 smart water metres in different parts of Sharjah, marking a significant milestone in the city's water management efforts.

The Authority plans to install 125,000 smart water metres by 2024.

These smart metres offer higher accuracy compared to traditional metres and allow for precise monitoring of water consumption in various areas. These metres can send alerts to customers as soon as they detect sudden high water consumption or leaks. This helps conserve water resources and promotes sustainable consumption.

Commenting on this, Engineer Faisal Al Sarkal, Director of the Water Department at the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, highlights the authority's commitment in line with the vision and directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to provide advanced infrastructure, digital transformation, and the use of smart systems. The authority has launched the project to install smart water metres as part of its ongoing efforts to achieve digital transformation, improve operational efficiency, and minimise water loss.

He mentioned that the authority is currently implementing a plan to upgrade the metres in various areas, including Al Rahmaniyah, Green Community 1 and 2, Al Noaf areas 1 to 4, Al Mamzar, Al Khan Al Jadeed, Al Khan Al Jadeed 2, and Al Nasseriya. The plan involves replacing old mechanical metres with digital ones in several suburbs. The authority will also continue this work in the remaining areas in the near future.