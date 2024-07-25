The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc (IBEDC) has completed a significant enhancement of its electricity infrastructure serving the Sango/Ota axis in Ogun State.

This upgrade aims to substantially improve the power supply reliability for customers in the region.

Key improvements include the successful migration of the SANGO 33KV feeder to a more robust T3 100MVA, 132KV/33KV transformer at the Ota Transmission Station. Additionally, IBEDC has introduced a new dedicated ROTOCROWN 33KV feeder. These enhancements are designed to cater to the increasing electricity demands and ensure superior service quality for over 10,241 IBEDC customers.

The upgraded transformers at the Ota Transmission Station now support three essential feeders: ROTOCROWN 33KV, TOWER ALLOY 33KV, and SANGO 33KV. These upgrades will enable IBEDC to meet the rising energy needs in the region and provide a stable electricity supply to numerous communities. Notably, the enhanced Sango 33KV feeder will benefit residents.

These improvements are expected to significantly enhance the quality of life for residents and businesses in these areas by ensuring more consistent and reliable electricity supply.

Engr. Francis Agoha, Acting Managing Director of IBEDC, emphasized the company’s commitment to service excellence and infrastructure investment. “This upgrade underscores our dedication to enhancing the electricity infrastructure within our operational areas,” said Engr. Agoha. “The increased transformer capacity at the Ota Transmission Station will enable us to meet growing electricity demands and provide a more stable and reliable power supply to our customers in Sango/Ota.”

IBEDC remains steadfast in its mission to deliver reliable and efficient electricity services. These recent upgrades are part of a broader strategy to modernize the power distribution network and enhance overall customer satisfaction. The ongoing commitment to infrastructure investment ensures IBEDC can continue providing high-quality electricity services to its customers.

