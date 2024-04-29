At least two people have died in India's southern state of Kerala of suspected heat stroke, media reported on Monday, as the country battles a sweltering summer that has seen temperatures soar to record levels.

A 90-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man died in Kerala on Sunday, The Hindu newspaper reported, as temperatures soared to 41.9 degrees Celsius (107°Fahrenheit), nearly 5.5 degrees Celsius above normal.

"We are yet to confirm whether these deaths were due to heat waves. The medical process for examining the deaths is on," state disaster management official Shekhar Kuriakose said.

Scientists have said climate change is contributing to more frequent, severe, and longer heatwaves during summer months.

Temperatures across Kerala were expected to be higher than normal, causing authorities to issue warnings asking people to take precautions against the heat.

India's weather department has predicted more heat-wave days than normal between April and June this year.

In the eastern state of Odisha, where temperatures touched 44.9 degrees Celsius (113°F) on Sunday, the highest recorded in April, at least two people have died this summer of sun stroke, said Odisha’s public health director Dr Niranjan Mishra.

In neighbouring Bangladesh, authorities re-opened schools on Sunday despite a heatwave sweeping the region, but have encouraged citizens to stay indoors during the day.

But for those who work outdoors, like rickshaw driver Mohammed Shameem, there is not much respite.

"It is too hard to work under the sun during a brutal heatwave. There are not many people who are coming out which means getting passengers is tough. But we have no option but to come out and work," Shameem said. (Additional reporting by Jatindra Dash in Bhubaneswar and Ruma Paul in Dhaka, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Michael Perry)



