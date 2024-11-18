NEW DELHI: Semi-lockdown conditions have been imposed on India’s National Capital Region (NCR), including Delhi following the deterioration of air quality to “Severe Plus.”

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has directed all offices in the NCR to operate at only 50 percent capacity and urged their remaining staff to work from home.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the NCR and adjoining states held an emergency meeting on Sunday and recommended closure of schools upwards of class six and shifting teaching to online mode.

Lower-level primary schools have already been shut since 15th November due to a toxic smog descending on the capital of New Delhi and adjoining areas.

The authorities have imposed a Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of Level-4 from Monday after the Air Quality Index (AQI) rose dangerously to 457 “due to continuing unfavorable meteorological and climatic conditions.”

As a result, children, elderly people and those with respiratory, cardiovascular, cerebrovascular diseases have been advised to stay indoors.

Trucks have been prohibited from entering Delhi, except those carrying commodities that are needed for essential services and such trucks as are equipped with pollution-mitigating technology.

Light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi have also been banned unless they are specifically designated to ply in the city. Most categories of diesel vehicles have also been banned.

Construction activities have been stopped and people have been asked to avoid burning coal for heating even as the temperature in the NCR has dropped due to advancing winter.

Hospitals have reported an increase in patients, especially children, checking in with asthma, cough and allergies.