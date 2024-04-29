Thailand's current interest rate is suitable for economic recovery and its slow growth stemmed for sluggish exports and delayed deployment of the fiscal budget, Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said on Monday.

In an interview with CNBC, Sethaput said the short-term gains of a rate cut would not be an efficient trade-off for the longer-term unintended consequences of such a move.

Thailand's government has repeatedly urged the central bank to cut rates from the current 2.5%, saying it is hurting the economy. (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)



