Riyadh – Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company has been awarded a SAR 1.72 billion contract from National Water Company for long-term operation and maintenance works at Sewage Treatment Plants in Al Ahsa City.

Under the 15-year agreement, Alkhorayef will conduct Design, rehabilitation works, testing and commissioning, full operation and maintenance, and handover, of three existing and one new sewage treatment plant, according to a bourse filing.

The total design treatment capacity of the plants is 457,500 cubic meters per day (m3/day) to be upgraded to 472,000 m3/day.

Alkhorayef Water was awarded two contracts for projects in Makkah and Dammam on 11 January 2024.

