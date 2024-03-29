An electricity grid interconnection between Iraq and Jordan will start operating on Saturday, the Iraqi state news agency said on Friday.

The grid will start a first phase with a capacity of 40 megawatts, Iraqi Electricity Minister Ziyad Ali said in a post on Facebook.

The length of the interconnection line is 330 kilometres inside Iraqi territories, in addition to 6 km inside Jordan, the minister added.

Iraq currently imports between a third and 40% of its supply of electricity and gas from Iran, but continues to suffer from widespread power cuts, especially in summer months.

Iraq will also complete a link to Kuwait's power grid by the end of 2024.

