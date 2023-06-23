Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) has appointed a new CEO, Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, whose role will be to realise the objectives of Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030.

Al Qubaisi has previously held executive leadership positions in finance and investment at the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and has had international experience with BP and EY.

A statement from the chamber said he will play a pivotal role in supporting it in achieving its vision of strengthening the business community and positioning Abu Dhabi as the preferred choice for business and talent in the MENA region by 2025.

Abdulla Mohamed Al Mazrui, Chairman of ADCCI, said: “This strategic decision comes in line with the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s new three-year strategy 2023-2025 in cementing the chamber’s position as the voice of the private sector and enhancing its role as a policy advocator, a networker, and a service provider.”

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com