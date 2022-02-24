RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Etqaan Real Estate will soon launch projects worth SR3 billion ($800 million), the company’s chairman told CNBC Arabiya.

A total of six projects will be auctioned by the developer within the coming three months, Abdulaziz Alrasheed revealed.

He stressed that the move comes amid efforts by the company to grow and expand its reach across the Kingdom.

When asked if the firm plans to join the Kingdom’s listing wave, he said: “We are working on a plan for an initial public offering, whether on the parallel market or the main market.”

Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

