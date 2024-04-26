ABU DHABI - The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) announced that over AED768 million worth of pension disbursements for the current month were distributed on Friday.

This marks an increase of AED76,167,371 compared to the same month last year when pension payments amounted to over AED692 million.

A total number of 47,944 pensioners and beneficiaries have received this month’s pension, showing an increase of 1,503 eligible recipients compared to April of last year, when the number stood at 46,441.

These expenses include civilians subject to Federal Law No. 7 of 1999 for Pension and Social Security and its amendments, as well as customers whose files are managed by the GPSSA on behalf of the Ministry of Finance, in accordance with the applicable pension legislation.