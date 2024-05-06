Palestinian militant group Hamas said Monday that Israel's expected offensive in Rafah disregards the fate of hostages held in Gaza and the "ongoing humanitarian catastrophe" in the besieged territory.

As the Israeli military told residents to leave eastern Rafah, Hamas said in a statement that Israel was preparing for a large-scale military offensive "without regard for the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in the (Gaza) Strip or the fate of the enemy's prisoners in Gaza," referring to Israeli hostages.