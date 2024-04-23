RIYADH — Diriyah Company has announced on Monday the launch of Zallal, its premier mixed-use commercial office and retail development slated to open in early 2025 in the Bujairi District of Riyadh.



The project will feature two low-rise office buildings and twelve retail and food & beverage outlets, encompassing over 14,000 square meters of leasable space designed to accommodate around 500 employees.



Zallal is strategically positioned adjacent to the bustling Bujairi Terrace and near landmarks such as Diriyah Art Futures and the upcoming Bab Samhan Hotel.



This location is expected to attract significant foot traffic, benefiting tenants and visitors alike.



The development is well into its construction phase, with a positive reception from potential tenants already being reported.



Advanced leasing negotiations are ongoing, highlighting the strong commercial interest in the project.



The new development promises to enhance the vibrancy of the area, with its design incorporating elements of traditional Najdi architecture.



It will also offer a 1,400-space underground parking facility, ensuring accessibility and convenience for visitors and workers.



Diriyah Company aims to position Zallal as a key player in the ongoing development of Diriyah, transforming it into a hub for culture, entertainment, education, and the arts.

