UAE - Emirati developer Binghatti has announced plans to launch a new mega development in Dubai, comprising a total of 1,666 residential units and 21 retail spaces adjacent to Dubai Hills.

The landmark project, Binghatti Hills, is set to become the most expansive development within the community. The unveiling, on April 29, will be followed by a four-day sales event in Four Seasons Jumeirah, Dubai.

The project will draw inspiration from the natural contours of terrains. Binghatti Hills seeks to capture the serene ambiance of a rolling hillside and translate it into an architectural masterpiece that embodies the spirit of tranquility amidst the bustle of city living, said the developer.

“Binghatti Hills will feature private pools and lush sky gardens interwoven into the fabric of the architectural structure. It will boast a wealth of bespoke experiences within its meticulously designed amenity deck. Residents and guests alike can indulge in exclusive retreats at the private beach and find serenity amidst tranquil zen gardens. It will also offer a wide selection of playing fields for sports enthusiasts in addition to the pavilion, wellness center and kids play area for leisure seekers,” it said.

“We are thrilled to announce the unveiling of our very first project in this community. With our vision and unmatched offerings, we are confident that Binghatti Hills will not merely attract discerning investors seeking exclusive and lucrative opportunities, but ultimately redefine Dubai’s dynamic real estate landscape. We are very excited to reveal the details of this architectural masterpiece soon,” said Muhammad BinGhatti, Binghatti CEO.

The project promises great ease of access, with a strategic location in close promiximity to the entrance and exit points of the community. The development will stand opposite the prestigious Dubai Hills Mall and will be in close vicinity to lavish hotels adding to its prominence with the city’s vibrant landscape.

