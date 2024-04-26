Dubai-based private developer Samana on Thursday launched the Samana Lake Views Project worth Dh1 billion as the group aims to invest Dh12.5 billion investment into UAE real estate this year.

Located in Dubai Production City, the twin towers span over a 794,000 square feet plot and offer 1,006 apartments which include studios, one and two bedrooms. The project is slated for October 2027 completion.

“Samana’s new project is the beginning of an expansion to a new dimension of designs that are planned to be built near the waterfront developments. Developing our projects near the waterfronts are in response to the demand from our investors who prefer the resort-style communities as well as the prices that are within the reach of buyers and end-users,” said Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers.

Key features of the project include the private pools in all of the apartments and smart home technology. The other amenities include kids’ pools, leisure pool decks, barbeque areas, lazy rivers, basketball courts, table tennis areas, cabana areas, shower areas, aquatic indoor and outdoor gyms, seating areas, relaxation zones, bonfires, kids’ splash pads, Virtual Reality (VR) golfing facility, outdoor cinema, trampoline park, as well as the regular amenities.

“Our properties have seen the higher potential for rental income and capital appreciation. That not only appeals to UAE expatriates but investors from the US, Europe, GCC and Asian countries as well,” Imran said.

Samana Lake Views complex in Dubai Production City offers a convenient 8-year payment plan, a five-year post-handover plan, and an option of 1 per cent or 0.5 per cent monthly instalments, making homeownership more accessible for buyers. Prices at the project start from Dh639,000. Samana investors seeking high returns are enticed by the 8 per cent return on investment (RoI).

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

