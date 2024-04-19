Kuwait's Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) has signed two contracts worth KD42.468 million ($140 million) for the construction of social housing units within the new Al Metlaa residential district in the north of the country, reported Kuna.

One of the major housing projects in Kuwait, the Al Metlaa residential district will boast several key facilities and amenities including nurseries, stores as well as two schools in addition to various other retail outlets.

Electricity connections have been given to 109 buildings in the district, said the report citing PAHW officials, indicating at the ongoing work to build all necessary facilities for the new residential district.

Currently, the authority is executing several projects including a medical center, a supermarket, a police station, a municipal building, a postal office and others, it added.

