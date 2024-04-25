UAE – ARA Real Estate Development, a subsidiary of Core Holding, has revealed an AED 22 billion gated community project in Abu Dhabi.

Named Arabian Hills Estate, the project is planned to be built on 244 million square feet, according to a press release.

DECA Properties was appointed as the exclusive sales and marketing partner for the project.

Arabian Hills offers open, freehold ownership, appealing to a diverse clientele seeking modern living.

With stunning lagoons, natural pools, serene parks, and various recreational amenities including equestrian facilities and 5-star resorts, the project enhances the quality of life for residents and short-stay visitors alike.

Hany Sabry, CEO of Core International Holdings, said: "We look forward to this collaboration with DECA Properties as we push the boundaries of sustainable living with this latest project.”

"Our goal with this project is to set new benchmarks for community living, where residents can thrive in an environment that prioritizes their well-being while offering unparalleled comfort and convenience,” Sabry added.

Aamad Jalil, Senior Executive Officer of DECA, stated: "Our team is dedicated to delivering exceptional results, leveraging our market insights and decades of sales acumen to showcase the unique value proposition of Arabian Hills Estate to discerning buyers."

