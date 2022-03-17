MANAMA: Arab Bank, one of the largest financial institutions in the Middle East, will be offering housing loan programmes at the Gulf Property Show taking place from March 22-24 in Bahrain.

Arab Bank’s housing loan programme is open to Bahrainis and expatriates, and offers a host of benefits that include quick loan application processing time and preferential interest rates, as well as a dedicated sales team and Arab Bank credit card with preferential interest rates.

Arab Bank housing loan amounts could reach up to BD400,000 with up to a 25 years repayment plans.

Jubran Abdulrahman, managing director of HCE, says: “The Gulf Property Show looks to provide solutions for the investor’s property ownership journey.

The participation of Arab Bank adds to the options available for the investors home ownership dream becoming a reality. This is in addition to the other benefits offered by the bank such as the Arab Bank credit card with preferential interest rates and a dedicated sales team on ground to assist, making a visit to Arab Bank’s booth a must.”

The Gulf Property Show’s strategic partners are Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah), Diyar Al Muharraq and Bahrain Harbour, the diamond category sponsor is Naseej, the gold category sponsor is Al Yal Real Estate and the architecture partner is Pace.

The show will take place alongside the Gulf Construction Expo and Interiors Expo, ensuring the strongest integrated business-to-business showcase for the construction, interiors and property sectors ever to be staged in the Northern GCC.

It is worth mentioning that Arab Bank offers individuals a comprehensive range of financing solutions with various benefits including loan amounts tailored to customers’ needs, flexible loan tenors and preferential interest rates within flexible and convenient process supported by a dedicated sales team.

