Bahrain has begun the distribution of planned housing units to its citizens in East Sitra as part of the celebrations of the Silver Jubilee of the accession of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

The East Sitra project serves as an advanced model of a comprehensive residential town, incorporating housing units, green spaces as well as waterfronts in addition to developed road network and designated cycling and walking lanes.

A total of 1,608 residential units will set up within the first two phases of the project, according to senior Ministry of Housing officials.

The first batch of citizen beneficiaries were presented with the keys of housing units in the presence of Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, the Deputy Prime Minister, thus marking the commencement of the gradual operation of the residential town.

Shaikh Khalid, who was on an inspection tour of the project, accompanied by ministers and officials, inaugurated the second phase of the housing project which targets the construction of 531 housing units.

The Phase II will include educational, health, commercial, and service facilities.

He was briefed on the current ongoing construction work by the ministry officials. He also inspected a residential unit completed as part of Phase I of the project.

Addressing the gathering, Shaikh Khalid said the kingdom had made significant development and achievements in the housing sector over the past 25 years, driven by His Majesty the King's vision to provide quality housing services and enhancing the living standards for citizens.

"The implementation of the royal vision has led to establishing modern residential towns with comprehensive facilities and services, alongside the development of financing services and the strengthening of public-private partnerships," he stated.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that housing accomplishments during the silver jubilee of His Majesty demonstrated effective efforts to meet the requirements of citizens, in line with the royal directives to provide 40,000 housing units across all governorates of the kingdom.

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, had prioritised housing services in the Government Plan (2023-2026), and has actively overseen the implementation of plans and programmes in this sector.

Housing Minister Amna bin Ahmed Al Rumaihi said the distribution of the first batch of housing units coincided with the royal silver jubilee celebrations, underscoring the priority given to the housing sector.

Al Rumaihi pointed out that the East Sitra housing project, which was inaugurated by HRH Prince Salman last December, was a significant addition to the housing achievements of the Kingdom.

"We have established a schedule for distribution of housing units after beneficiaries complete the electronic draw and contract procedures. With work in full swing all housing units in Phase I will be distributed by the end of May 2024," she added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).