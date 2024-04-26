Russian officials said on Friday that Ukrainian bombardments had left two people dead in separate attacks on the border region of Kursk, and in Ukrainian territory occupied by Russian soldiers.

Ukrainian forces over recent months have escalated fatal missile and drone attacks on Russian border regions, and also targeted Russian energy infrastructure.

"The village of Korovyakovka was shelled from the Ukrainian side today," the Russian governor of the Kursk region announced on social media.

"A local resident was killed," he said.

Moscow-installed authorities in the Lugansk region of Ukraine meanwhile said one person was killed and two more were injured by Ukrainian shelling on the village of Novodruzhesk.

The Lugansk region has been partially controlled by Russian-backed forces since 2014 and the Kremlin claimed to have annexed it in late 2022.