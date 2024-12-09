MOSCOW-- Head of the Syrian regime Bashar Al-Assad and his family arrived in the Russian capital, Moscow, and they were given asylum by Russian authorities for humanitarian reasons, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

This step comes at a time when Russia is exerting efforts to make rapprochement of views between the Syrian government and the armed opposition, the Kremlin added in a statement issued by Russia's news agency (RIANovosti).

Meanwhile, the Kremlin expressed, in a similar statement issued by the agency, its hope that Russian efforts would contribute to enhancing political dialogue among the Syrian parties in a manner that achieves Syrians' interest, and maintains close ties between Moscow and Damascus.

The statement stressed the need of reaching an inclusive political settlement that ends the sufferings of Syrians and restores stability to the country. There is ongoing coordination between Moscow and the armed Syrian opposition, which vows to ensure diplomatic missions and Russian military bases' security.

Observers see that Russia seeks, amid the sudden field and political development, to maintain its power in Syria through balanced security and political initiatives.

