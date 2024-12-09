RIYADH-- Saudi Arabia voiced on Sunday satisfaction over the positive steps taken to ensure Syrians' safety, stop the bloodshed, and maintain the state's institutions and possessions.

Affirming it is closely monitoring rapid developments, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it is standing side by side with the Syrian people and their choices in this "critical" phase in history.

The ministry called for consolidating efforts to preserve the unity of the country and its people and protect them from descending into chaos and division.

Saudi Arabia renewed support to all steps aiming to achieve Syria's security and stability, underlining the necessity of maintaining the country's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In addition, the Kingdom urged the international community to support Syrians and cooperate with them in a manner that serves Syria and meets aspirations of its people without interfering into the country's internal affairs, it noted.

It is imperative to back Syria in this "sensitive" phase and help it overcome the crisis from which Syrians have been suffering, it said.

It noted that the long-standing crisis resulted in hundreds of thousands of victims and millions of displaced and migrants, in addition to the impact of foreign militias, which had imposed agendas on Syrians.

It concluded by stressing it was time to help Syrians have a dignified life, and contribute to building a prosperous, secured and stable future, as well as restore the country's natural status in the Arab and Muslim nations.

This comes on the backdrop of recent political and military developments earlier today that led the opposition seizing control of Damascus and president Bashar al-Assad fleeing the country.

